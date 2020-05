Recent related videos from verified sources CVS Health Announce New Employee Bonuses



CVS Health is paying bonuses to hourly workers and hiring an additional 50,000 roles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Business Insider reports the bonuses will range from $150 to $500. On Monday the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published on March 23, 2020 Walmart Will Pay Close to $550 Million in Employee Bonuses



Referred to as a "mini-stimulus" by one of Walmart's executive vice presidents, the cash bonuses will be paid out to hourly employees. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:57 Published on March 23, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Walmart promises $390M in additional bonuses Walmart will pay an additional $390 million in bonuses to U.S. hourly associates in June, bringing the company’s total in committed incentives to $935 million...

bizjournals 44 minutes ago



Walmart, Sam's Club giving hourly employees coronavirus cash bonuses worth $390M in June Walmart and Sam's Club are giving hourly workers a round of cash bonuses worth $390 million amid the coronavirus pandemic.

USATODAY.com 21 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this