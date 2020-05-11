Global  

Most of us have compromised with life. Those who fight for what they want will always thrill us.

SmartBrief Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Vivien Leigh, film and stage actress
Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: Life in lockdown: how to keep a city alive – video

Life in lockdown: how to keep a city alive – video 18:58

 Six weeks into Britain's Covid-19 crisis, Anywhere but Westminster asks how a city keeps going when everything has ground to a halt. The team virtually visits Plymouth, population 250,000, to see how the services that are vital to a city and its inhabitants are scrabbling to stay afloat. The fishing...

