Madison County board votes to reopen despite statewide stay-at-home order
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
The Madison County Board voted to reopen the county starting Wednesday, in defiance of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order. The resolution supporting a four-phase plan estimated to start Wednesday and continue through June passed easily through the board Tuesday evening. The resolution was passed by the 29-person board in a virtual meeting streamed by the county with just two members voting "no." The guidelines say businesses in the county may reopen, with some limited to…