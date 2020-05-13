Global  

Madison County board votes to reopen despite statewide stay-at-home order

bizjournals Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
The Madison County Board voted to reopen the county starting Wednesday, in defiance of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide stay-at-home order. The resolution supporting a four-phase plan estimated to start Wednesday and continue through June passed easily through the board Tuesday evening. The resolution was passed by the 29-person board in a virtual meeting streamed by the county with just two members voting "no." The guidelines say businesses in the county may reopen, with some limited to…
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Madison County Defies Stay-At-Home Order; Most Businesses Reopening Wednesday

Madison County Defies Stay-At-Home Order; Most Businesses Reopening Wednesday 01:37

 Madison County, located near St. Louis is opening Wednesday after Tuesday night's vote allowing businesses in the county to re-open in phases.

