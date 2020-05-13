Global  

Uber eyeing buyout of Grubhub

bizjournals Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Uber is holding buyout talks with Grubhub as it seeks to combine Uber Eats with a rival restaurant delivery business, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Earlier this year, San Francisco-based Uber Technologies extended a buyout offer to Grubhub and the Chicago company responded with a suggested purchase price of 2.15 Uber shares for every share of Grubhub, according to the Journal. Uber’s board is expected to review Grubhub’s proposal in the days ahead, the Journal noted. Grubhub stock…
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Uber Is Making an Attempt to Purchase Grubhub

Uber Is Making an Attempt to Purchase Grubhub 01:29

 Uber Is Making an Attempt to Purchase Grubhub According to 'The Wall Street Journal,' Uber inquired about a deal earlier in 2020. A report from 'Bloomberg' adds that the two companies may reach an agreement later in May. Reports of the potential merger gave an eight percent increase to Uber's stock...

