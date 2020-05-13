Uber eyeing buyout of Grubhub

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () Uber is holding buyout talks with Grubhub as it seeks to combine Uber Eats with a rival restaurant delivery business, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Earlier this year, San Francisco-based Uber Technologies extended a buyout offer to Grubhub and the Chicago company responded with a suggested purchase price of 2.15 Uber shares for every share of Grubhub, according to the Journal. Uber’s board is expected to review Grubhub’s proposal in the days ahead, the Journal noted. Grubhub stock…
