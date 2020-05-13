Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Esports Entertainment receives gaming service license for online pool betting from Malta Gaming Authority

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQCM:GMBL), a licensed online gambling company focused on esports wagering and adult gaming, said it has received its gaming service license for online pool betting from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).  The license, issued April 30, is effective for a 10-year term and may be renewed by MGA for further 10-year periods subject to regulatory provisions, the company said. Esports Entertainment stressed the importance of obtaining such a license in Malta, which was one of the first countries in Europe to allow and regulate online gambling after giving out its first license in 2000.  READ: Esports Entertainment Group uplists to Nasdaq, secures $8.4M public offering License holders benefit from onshore status in Europe as well as advertising across the EU, said the company, which is based in Malta. Esports Entertainment noted that Malta’s globally recognized and powerful regulatory system for iGaming provides its players and partners with the highest levels of trust and confidence in knowing they are dealing with an onshore jurisdiction, whose legislation is in line with applicable EU legislation and international agreements. “Receiving our Malta gaming license is another major milestone achievement for Esports Entertainment,” CEO Grant Johnson said in a statement. “Fresh off our announcement of a binding LOI to acquire Argyll Entertainment last week, we are now in the early stages of executing an aggressive growth plan that contemplates both organic and acquisition growth strategies throughout 2020. This Malta License will be an important part of our growth plan,” he added. The company's stock recently traded premarket up by 6.5% to $4.40 a share in New York.  Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: Esports news to start the week: LDLC, Rocket League, BBC and more!

Esports news to start the week: LDLC, Rocket League, BBC and more! 02:00

 This week’s roundup addresses some major esports headlines, including a big retirement, an all-female first and a major push to take the industry even more mainstream thanks to BBC.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Esports news to start the week: Pokémon, ESL One, Popular events and more! [Video]

Esports news to start the week: Pokémon, ESL One, Popular events and more!

The esports industry is bigger than ever, so it can be hard to stay up-to-date about everything that’s happening. But don’t worry, ‘cause we’ve got your esports news roundup of the week!

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
Officials react to gaming license coming to Vigo County [Video]

Officials react to gaming license coming to Vigo County

The Indiana Gaming Commission awarded a gaming license to Vigo County. Something local leaders have been working on getting for quite some time.

Credit: WTHIPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

Esports Entertainment racks up affiliate partners for VIE.gg esports betting platform

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) announced Monday that it has started onboarding hundreds of affiliate marketing partners around the world to its...
Proactive Investors

Stock Alert: Esports Entertainment Spikes 30% On Securing Malta Gaming License

Shares of online gambling company Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) are surging more than 30% Wednesday after the company said it received gaming license...
RTTNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this