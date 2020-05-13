Global  

Potbelly considers closing nearly a quarter of its stores

bizjournals Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
The Covid-19 pandemic whacked Potbelly Corp. in March. Now, the Chicago-based restaurant chain said it's considering shuttering 100 of its approximately 440 restaurants. CEO Alan Johnson said that while January and February were good months for the chain, March was a disaster. “The pandemic dramatically impacted our sales and oriented our priorities first around the health and safety of our employees and customers, and second, toward aggressively protecting our balance sheet," Johnson said in…
