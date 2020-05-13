Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Merkel: evidence of Russian role in German parliament hack

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday there is “hard evidence” of Russian involvement in a cyberattack on the German parliament in 2015 that reportedly also involved the theft of documents from her own parliamentary office.

German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported last week that federal prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant against an alleged officer with Russia's GRU military intelligence agency identified as Dmitriy Badin, who already is being sought by U.S. authorities. On Friday, news magazine Der Spiegel reported that correspondence from Merkel's parliamentary office was among the documents targeted in the 2015 hack.

Prosecutors haven't confirmed those reports, but Merkel was asked about the theft of data from her office in a question-and-answer session with lawmakers in parliament Wednesday. She replied: “I get the impression that they picked up relatively indiscriminately what they could get.”

“I am very glad that the investigations have now led to the federal prosecutor putting a concrete person on the wanted list,” Merkel said, without elaborating. “I take these things very seriously.”

“I can say honestly that this pains me: on the one hand, I work every day for a better relationship with Russia, and when you see on the other hand that there is such hard evidence that Russian forces are involved in acting this way, this is an area of tension," she added.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement by Moscow in the 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament, calling the German accusations groundless. They have similarly dismissed charges of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and alleged cyberattacks on other Western nations and institutions.

Merkel indicated that the German investigation doesn't change her assessment of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This is how the coronavirus came to Germany [Video]

This is how the coronavirus came to Germany

MUNICH — Here's how a saltshaker helped researchers trace back the first evidence of human to human transmission of COVID-19 on German soil. According to a report from Euractiv in collaboration..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:04Published
COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for support [Video]

COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for support

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, German nationals were evacuated from India’s New Delhi. German nationals took a special flight to Germany on 26 March. A German national thanked the Indian government for its..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Merkel: evidence of Russian role in German parliament hack

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday there is “hard evidence” of Russian involvement in a cyberattack on the German parliament in...
Seattle Times

Germany issues arrest warrant for Russian suspect in parliament hack - newspaper

German federal prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for an individual they suspected of hacking into the German parliament's computer systems in 2015 on behalf...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

McnellisWilliam

william mcnellis RT @whatifisaidit: Merkel: evidence of Russian role in German parliament hack https://t.co/pOC8dNX9aH 7 minutes ago

dn_nation_world

Detroit News: Nation German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday there is “hard evidence” of Russian involvement in a cyberattack on… https://t.co/C9Ca1ZPviG 12 minutes ago

newschannelnine

WTVC NewsChannel 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday there is “hard evidence” of Russian involvement in a cyberattack on… https://t.co/w8l2ALK9og 17 minutes ago

MetroKelvin

Presidential Harasser Merkel: evidence of Russian role in German parliament hack https://t.co/g23cLTNzgk 20 minutes ago

whatifisaidit

Girly Girl Merkel: evidence of Russian role in German parliament hack https://t.co/pOC8dNX9aH 24 minutes ago

CBS4Local

CBS4Local Merkel said there is every reason to keep up efforts for a good relationship with Russia, “but this naturally doesn… https://t.co/QpF0uZxTAI 27 minutes ago

Gangl_Gang

🆘RallyAgainstTrump Oh Merkel threatens Russia for hacking the Bundestag some 5 years ago; Trump would never dare... https://t.co/iJgaZ7ZG5F 40 minutes ago

CNYCentral

CNYCentral German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday there is “hard evidence” of Russian involvement in a cyberattack on… https://t.co/8kNPiii5EC 42 minutes ago