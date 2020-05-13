"Another Band-Aid over a gaping wound': New House proposal for more one-time stimulus checks falls short of what many Democrats wanted
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () · House Democrats unveiled a massive spending plan that includes another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for American families.
· But that element fell short of what many Democrats had sought — a sustained wave of ongoing payments during the pandemic.
· "I'm disappointed but I also know the possibility of getting ongoing...
House Democrats Propose $3 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill On May 12, House Democrats unveiled a new sweeping COVID-19 stimulus bill called the Heroes Act. If passed, the proposed relief package would cost more than $3 trillion, the largest relief package in history. Nearly $1 trillion would go to...
Pelosi and the Democrats are putting forth a bill with more $1,200 checks for Americans and nearly a trillion dollars for state and local governments.
