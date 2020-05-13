"Another Band-Aid over a gaping wound': New House proposal for more one-time stimulus checks falls short of what many Democrats wanted

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· House Democrats unveiled a massive spending plan that includes another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for American families.

· But that element fell short of what many Democrats had sought — a sustained wave of ongoing payments during the pandemic.

