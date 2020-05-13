Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Another Band-Aid over a gaping wound': New House proposal for more one-time stimulus checks falls short of what many Democrats wanted

Business Insider Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Another Band-Aid over a gaping wound': New House proposal for more one-time stimulus checks falls short of what many Democrats wanted· House Democrats unveiled a massive spending plan that includes another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for American families.
· But that element fell short of what many Democrats had sought — a sustained wave of ongoing payments during the pandemic.
· "I'm disappointed but I also know the possibility of getting ongoing...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: House Democrats Propose $3 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill

House Democrats Propose $3 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill 01:09

 House Democrats Propose $3 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill On May 12, House Democrats unveiled a new sweeping COVID-19 stimulus bill called the Heroes Act. If passed, the proposed relief package would cost more than $3 trillion, the largest relief package in history. Nearly $1 trillion would go to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's What's In the House Democrats' New $3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package [Video]

Here's What's In the House Democrats' New $3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package

House Democrats announced a sweeping coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday, May 12.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:46Published
Congress looking to send another round of stimulus checks to Americans [Video]

Congress looking to send another round of stimulus checks to Americans

Like the first round of payments approved by Congress in March, new proposal calls for giving $1,200 to those earning up to $75,000 a year and $2,400 to couples without dependents making double that..

Credit: KEZIPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus proposal includes more $1,200 checks, money for state and local governments

Pelosi and the Democrats are putting forth a bill with more $1,200 checks for Americans and nearly a trillion dollars for state and local governments.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsyReuters

Second stimulus checks: Democrats propose another round of $1,200 payments - but Republicans say it's 'dead on arrival'

House Democrats' bill authorising another round of $1,200 stimulus checks and other coronavirus relief measures is 'DOA in the Senate,' a Finance Committee...
Independent


Tweets about this

BrockGaneles

Brock Ganeles The PPP was ill conceived and poorly executed. It's a band aid over the gaping wound of mass unemployment. Another… https://t.co/wFa6mgQ6Lo 6 days ago