Dayton sewing studio ramps up production as companies head back to work

bizjournals Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
As companies head back into the office, a Dayton sewing studio is ramping up production to meet demands for masks. The Dayton Sewing Collaborative — a nonprofit sewing studio located inside the Goodwill-Easter Seals building at 660 S. Main St. — has become a key player in the Covid-19 response efforts, making almost 5,000 masks for local healthcare and human services organizations since May 7. Now, the organization has expanded to partner with businesses, making two-layer cotton, reusable masks…
