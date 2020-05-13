Reno-based real estate firm snatches up East Bay industrial property
Reno, Nev.- based Dermody Properties has scooped up over 172,000 square feet of Class A industrial real estate in Richmond, Calif. The national private equity real estate investment firm, which focuses exclusively on the logistics sector, did not disclose the price of the transaction, which consisted of two e-commerce and distribution facilities located at 2589 and 2593 Goodrick Ave. While the 113,425 square foot facility at 2593 Goodrick Ave. is fully leased to an international mattress distributor,…