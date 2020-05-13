Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reno-based real estate firm snatches up East Bay industrial property

bizjournals Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Reno, Nev.- based Dermody Properties has scooped up over 172,000 square feet of Class A industrial real estate in Richmond, Calif. The national private equity real estate investment firm, which focuses exclusively on the logistics sector, did not disclose the price of the transaction, which consisted of two e-commerce and distribution facilities located at 2589 and 2593 Goodrick Ave. While the 113,425 square foot facility at 2593 Goodrick Ave. is fully leased to an international mattress distributor,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Home sales continue despite pandemic [Video]

Home sales continue despite pandemic

Real estate agents say home sales are on the rise in Las Vegas, while other cities are seeing the opposite during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:51Published
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement [Video]

Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement

The Union government has announced measures to give relief to the real estate sector amid the severe slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of the economic stimulus announced by the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Alabama marina getting face-lift with new owners

A Gulf Shores marina has new ownership and will see some changes. Fort Morgan Marina, a 72-slip marina on 9 acres located at 1577 Alabama 180, has been sold to a...
bizjournals

Real estate firm begins marketing office space in upscale Broadway development

Embrey Partners Ltd. has tapped real estate brokerage JLL (NYSE: JLL) to market and lease 52,835 square feet of office space in its upscale mixed-use development...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

commercial_post

Commercial Post Reno-based real estate firm snatches up East Bay industrial property https://t.co/kxiOFdEglZ 4 days ago

alasoff

Adam Lasoff Reno-based real estate firm Dermody Properties snatches up East Bay industrial building in Richmond - San Francisco… https://t.co/Shoj4DQnko 4 days ago