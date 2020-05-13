Global  

Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Evers' Safer at Home order

Wednesday, 13 May 2020
The Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out the Gov. Tony Evers administration’s Safer At Home order Wednesday saying his health services secretary-designee Andrea Palm overstepped her authority in extending a statewide shutdown until May 26. Republicans and some business groups opposed Palm and Evers implementing the Safer At Home extension to May 26 from Evers’ original shutdown expiration order that expired April 24. But the court’s 4-3 ruling Wednesday doesn’t mean an instant reopening of…
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Safer at Home ruling: Supreme Court acts like a 'jukebox' for Republicans

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Safer at Home ruling: Supreme Court acts like a 'jukebox' for Republicans 03:14

 Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett joined TMJ4 News at 5 with instant reaction to the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 decision to overturn Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.

