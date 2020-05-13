Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Evers' Safer at Home order

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out the Gov. Tony Evers administration’s Safer At Home order Wednesday saying his health services secretary-designee Andrea Palm overstepped her authority in extending a statewide shutdown until May 26. Republicans and some business groups opposed Palm and Evers implementing the Safer At Home extension to May 26 from Evers’ original shutdown expiration order that expired April 24. But the court’s 4-3 ruling Wednesday doesn’t mean an instant reopening of… 👓 View full article

