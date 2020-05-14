Global  

Southern Gold directors dig deep with placement support for South Korean gold strategy

Proactive Investors Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) (FRA:UH4) directors have shown their support for the company's gold strategy centred on South Korea through participation in a $4 million placement.

Participation of the directors in the placement was approved by shareholders at a meeting this month with the purchases taking place on May 14 at 10 cents per share.*Metal Tiger participation*

Prominent global copper and gold investor Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) also participated with a $2.2 million investment and as a result has become a new substantial shareholder, holding 22 million shares for a 17.14% stake.

The UK-based company bought more than 5.02 million shares valued just over $502,000 in early April and on May 14 purchased almost 16.98 million shares valued at $1.698 million.*Director purchases*

Non-executive chairman Greg Boulton purchased 500,000 shares valued at $50,000 in an indirect interest and now holds 2,878,256 shares in that interest.

Executive director Bong Joo (Beejay) Kim bought 300,000 shares valued at $30,000 in a direct interest, representing his first purchase.
