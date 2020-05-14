Spectator status for Wyndham Championship remains undetermined

Global  

Will spectators be allowed at this summer's Wyndham Championship? That's yet to be determined, according to Andy Pazder, executive vice president and chief of operations for the PGA Tour, who spoke at a news conference Wednesday. In mid-April, the PGA Tour announced that it planned to resume play with a revised schedule beginning June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, but the first four events following the COVID-19 shutdown would be played without fans. The Wyndham Championship…
