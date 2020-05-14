Publix will now deliver prescriptions within a 5-mile radius of each in-store pharmacy

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Publix Super Markets Inc. will now deliver prescriptions within a 5-mile radius of each in-store pharmacy for a $5 fee. The Lakeland-based grocer — which has more than 140 stores throughout Central Florida — is collaborating with ScriptDrop to offer the delivery service. Age-restricted products, controlled substances and prescriptions needing refrigeration are excluded; those with Medicare Part B and Medicaid insurance are not eligible for delivery. The service is rolling out as public health… 👓 View full article

