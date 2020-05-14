Global  

Rs 11002 crore fund released to all states in advance to help migrants and urban poor

Zee News Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (May 14) announced support for migrants and urban poor. She said the government has permitted states to utilise State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for setting up a shelter for migrants. 
Credit: ANI - Published
