Billionaire bond king Jeff Gundlach slammed the Democrats' proposed new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill — and said it would take total state aid to 'over 150% of Federal taxes'
|
Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
· The billionaire "bond king" Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday slammed the proposed multi-trillion coronavirus relief bill initiated by the Democratic party, and suggested that two-thirds of US stimulus funds are "leaking out."
· Gundlach said if the bill passed, the combined bailout towards the pandemic over three months up to...