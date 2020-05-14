Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Billionaire bond king Jeff Gundlach slammed the Democrats' proposed new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill — and said it would take total state aid to 'over 150% of Federal taxes'

Business Insider Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Billionaire bond king Jeff Gundlach slammed the Democrats' proposed new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill — and said it would take total state aid to 'over 150% of Federal taxes'· The billionaire "bond king" Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday slammed the proposed multi-trillion coronavirus relief bill initiated by the Democratic party, and suggested that two-thirds of US stimulus funds are "leaking out."
· Gundlach said if the bill passed, the combined bailout towards the pandemic over three months up to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Here's What's In the House Democrats' New $3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package

Here's What's In the House Democrats' New $3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package 01:46

 House Democrats announced a sweeping coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday, May 12.

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Has Rejected Another Round Of Stimulus Checks For Americans [Video]

President Trump Has Rejected Another Round Of Stimulus Checks For Americans

Americans are struggling financially during the coronavirus outbreak, and senate leaders said they won't help. The U.S. Senate announced they won't hold a vote on another coronavirus relief package..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
House Democrats Propose $3 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill [Video]

House Democrats Propose $3 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill

On May 12, House Democrats unveiled a new sweeping COVID-19 stimulus bill called the Heroes Act.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Dems' $3T coronavirus bill includes marijuana banking protections

Democrats' $3 trillion proposal for yet another coronavirus relief bill includes measures that would allow state-legal marijuana businesses to access financial...
FOXNews.com

Here are 14 of the best quotes from notorious billionaire bond king Jeff Gundlach

Here are 14 of the best quotes from notorious billionaire bond king Jeff Gundlach· Billionaire bond investor Jeff Gundlach is not just known for his legendary bond investments.  · The bond king, and founder of DoubleLine Capital, is...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thiective

thiective RT @businessinsider: Billionaire bond king Jeff Gundlach slammed the Democrats' proposed new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill — and said… 37 minutes ago

FinNewsNet

FinancialNewsNetwork Billionaire bond king Jeff Gundlach slammed the Democrats' proposed new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill — and s… https://t.co/h9b9q5z89r 46 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Billionaire bond king Jeff Gundlach slammed the Democrats' proposed new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill — and s… https://t.co/mLXsatP4Ug 59 minutes ago

atsuhik007

Atsuhiko Teramoto Here are 14 of the best quotes from notorious billionaire bond king Jeff Gundlach - https://t.co/qv2Z95Jthp 4 days ago

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson Here are 14 of the best quotes from notorious billionaire bond king Jeff Gundlach https://t.co/ildKAIqCzC #investing 4 days ago

JFortin670

Jeff Fortin, MBA, APUS Ambassador #Billionaire 'bond king' Jeff #Gundlach warns the US #government's borrowing binge could lead to 'fatal' #negative… https://t.co/f6VGvLc2f9 6 days ago

The_Speculating

the speculating Business Insider: Billionaire 'bond king' Jeff Gundlach warns the US government's borrowing binge could lead to 'fa… https://t.co/k4xsHNJefe 6 days ago

goldenveg2

goldenveg RT @Goldbroker_com: Billionaire 'bond king' Jeff Gundlach warns the US government's borrowing binge could lead to 'fatal' negative interest… 6 days ago