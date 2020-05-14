Alert: Nearly 3 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 36 million
Thursday, 14 May 2020 (
59 minutes ago)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 3 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 36 million.
