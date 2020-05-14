Evonik expands Birmingham facility off Lakeshore Parkway

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A biomaterials production facility for pharmaceutical and medical industries has opened in Birmingham. Evonik said its expanded manufacturing facility off Lakeshore Parkway will support global demand for the use of its RESOMER-brand polymer products. It also will enable the company to provide contract manufacturing services to customers who want to outsource production of their own proprietary excipients. The more than 30,000-square-foot facility has multiple cleanrooms, numerous reactors, specialized… 👓 View full article

