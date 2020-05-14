Delta to retire Boeing 777 aircraft fleet
Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it would retire Boeing Co's wide-body 777 aircraft from its fleet and remove them from service by the end of 2020.
Delta Air Lines has more than 14,000 pilots on its roster. It expects to have 7,000 more than it needs in the fall. Reuters reports the overages are due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a memo to flight operations employees seen by Reuters the pandemic is crushing Delta's resources. On... Delta Will Have More Pilots Than Needed 00:40
