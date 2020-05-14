Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delta to retire Boeing 777 aircraft fleet

Reuters Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it would retire Boeing Co's wide-body 777 aircraft from its fleet and remove them from service by the end of 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Delta Will Have More Pilots Than Needed

Delta Will Have More Pilots Than Needed 00:40

 Delta Air Lines has more than 14,000 pilots on its roster. It expects to have 7,000 more than it needs in the fall. Reuters reports the overages are due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a memo to flight operations employees seen by Reuters the pandemic is crushing Delta's resources. On...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Crisis Pushes Delta To Retire Its Fleet Of Boeing 777s [Video]

COVID-19 Crisis Pushes Delta To Retire Its Fleet Of Boeing 777s

Delta Air Lines says it’s retiring its widebody Boeing 777s this year as the company, along with the rest of the airline industry, is reeling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:46Published
Delta Is Burning Through $100 Million a Day [Video]

Delta Is Burning Through $100 Million a Day

Delta Air Lines is burning through $100 million a day as its fleet remains mostly grounded amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's looking to slash that to $50 billion by June.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Delta to retire Boeing 777 aircraft fleet to rein in costs

Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it would no longer fly Boeing Co's wide-body 777 aircraft and some of the other older high-maintenance jets, as the U.S. carrier...
Reuters

Ibom Air adds new aircraft to its fleet

The latest addition brings the number of aircraft in Ibom Air fleet to four. The post Ibom Air adds new aircraft to its fleet appeared first on Premium Times...
Premium Times Nigeria


Tweets about this