You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Crisis Pushes Delta To Retire Its Fleet Of Boeing 777s



Delta Air Lines says it’s retiring its widebody Boeing 777s this year as the company, along with the rest of the airline industry, is reeling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:46 Published 11 hours ago Delta Is Burning Through $100 Million a Day



Delta Air Lines is burning through $100 million a day as its fleet remains mostly grounded amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's looking to slash that to $50 billion by June. Credit: The Street Duration: 02:42 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Delta to retire Boeing 777 aircraft fleet to rein in costs Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it would no longer fly Boeing Co's wide-body 777 aircraft and some of the other older high-maintenance jets, as the U.S. carrier...

Reuters 17 hours ago



Ibom Air adds new aircraft to its fleet The latest addition brings the number of aircraft in Ibom Air fleet to four. The post Ibom Air adds new aircraft to its fleet appeared first on Premium Times...

Premium Times Nigeria 1 week ago





Tweets about this