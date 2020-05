Lufthansa plans 1,800 round trips a week by the end of June Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

German flagship carrier Lufthansa on Thursday said it would be offering 1,800 round trips a week to more than 130 destinations around the world by the end of June. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources France considers holding final round of local elections at end of June The French government is considering holding the final round of mayoral elections at the end of June or redoing the elections completely in January 2021, Prime...

Reuters 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this