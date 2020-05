Trump says the US is 'looking at' Chinese companies that trade on US exchanges but don't follow accounting rules Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· *President Donald Trump said he is "looking at" Chinese firms listed on US stock exchanges that don't adhere to US accounting rules.*

· *The president added that such a move could backfire, telling Fox Business in an interview aired Thursday that Chinese companies could simply move to London or Hong Kong in response.*

