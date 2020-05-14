Global  

Delta To Retire 777 Fleet As Demand For Travel Plummets Amid Coronavirus

NPR Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
The wide-bodied planes were used for ultra-long-haul flights. Its a signal Delta does not anticipate international travel will pick up anytime soon.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Delta Is Burning Through $100 Million a Day [Video]

Delta Is Burning Through $100 Million a Day

Delta Air Lines is burning through $100 million a day as its fleet remains mostly grounded amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's looking to slash that to $50 billion by June.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Delta to retire Boeing 777 jets, sees up to $1.7 billion charge

Delta Air Lines will retire its Boeing 777 jetliners, a mainstay of its long-distance fleet, as the carrier rushes to cut costs amid the unprecedented collapse...
Seattle Times

Delta, others wrestle with too many planes, too many pilots

Delta Air Lines moved to retire its Boeing Co 777 fleet and reduce its pilot ranks on Thursday as it joins other airlines wrestling with the need to shrink their...
Reuters India

