Free food grains, affordable rental housing complexes to Kisan Credit Card Scheme; FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 9 steps to help poor

Zee News Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
The Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme for Middle Income Group (annual Income between Rs 6 and 18 lakhs) will be extended up to March 2021. This will benefit 2.5 lakhs middle income families during 2020-21.
 Central government to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers or urban poor in the view of coronavirus pandemic. While addressing a press conference on May 14, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Government to launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant...

