Free food grains, affordable rental housing complexes to Kisan Credit Card Scheme; FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 9 steps to help poor
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () The Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme for Middle Income Group (annual Income between Rs 6 and 18 lakhs) will be extended up to March 2021. This will benefit 2.5 lakhs middle income families during 2020-21.
Central government to launch affordable rental housing scheme for migrant workers or urban poor in the view of coronavirus pandemic. While addressing a press conference on May 14, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Government to launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant...
While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 said government extended the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), used under affordable housing scheme, for..
India will provide free foodgrains to millions of migrant workers hardest hit by a weekslong lockdown and offer employment under a rural jobs programme, Finance...