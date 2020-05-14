Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince George's, Montgomery counties to stay closed when Maryland lifts stay-at-home

bizjournals Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Two suburban Maryland counties will remain under stay-at-home orders when the rest of the state lifts the restriction Friday afternoon. Prince George's County will maintain a stay-at-home order through at least June 1, per a new announcement by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will also release an executive order maintaining that county's stay-at-home order and closure of nonessential businesses beyond Friday, though Elrich did not say Thursday when he…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Barbershop owner happy to reopen

Barbershop owner happy to reopen 02:12

 Governor Larry Hogan provided an update on stage one of the recovery plan for Maryland on Wednesday. Hogan stated that he is lifting the stay-at-home order effective Friday at 5 pm, and moving instead to a Safer-at-Home public health advisory.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince George's County Holds Press Conference, Not Reopening With State [Video]

Prince George's County Holds Press Conference, Not Reopening With State

Prince George's County will not reopen Friday at 5 p.m. when the governor will lift Maryland's stay at home order. Instead, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks issued a stay at home order for Prince..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 40:31Published
Maryland Will Lift Stay-At-Home Order Friday; Baltimore Leaders Not Ready To Reopen [Video]

Maryland Will Lift Stay-At-Home Order Friday; Baltimore Leaders Not Ready To Reopen

Governor Larry Hogan said Maryland will move into the first stage of recovery—lifting the stay-at-home order on Friday at 5pm and replacing it with a “safer-at-home advisory.”

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 03:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Wolf extends stay-home orders; opposition to closures grows

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday night extended the stay-home order for all but the 24 Pennsylvania counties that he previously identified as moving to fewer...
bizjournals Also reported by •Denver Post

Tweets about this

dbonessi

Dominique Maria Bonessi Montgomery and Prince George's counties extend stay-at-home orders: https://t.co/rVwxTys7A6 32 minutes ago

JenMoreau85

Jen Moreau RT @DCist: Maryland’s stay-at-home order expires Friday, but executives from Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have said they will no… 35 minutes ago

SyllabaAnceps

Cassie RT @82_Streetcar: @SyllabaAnceps Statewide stay-at-home order ends at 5pm Friday because Hogan remembered he's supposed to be a Republican.… 37 minutes ago

MarieVolland1

🇺🇸Marie RT @rfitzger71: If you are a resident of Anne Arundel, Prince George, Montgomery, Howard, Harford, Frederick or Baltimore counties, they do… 43 minutes ago

guccirel

Gucci ⛄ RT @brucejohnson9: New! In Maryland! Several jurisdictions, including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, plan to keep restrictions in… 44 minutes ago

amira_hime

Maybe: Amira @fox5dc For those not going to look further than the headline, this is literally the first sentence of the article.… https://t.co/XybXozQNtk 46 minutes ago

gpalber

George Alber RT @wamu885: Montgomery and Prince George's counties will extend their stay-at-home orders as the rest of Maryland moves to reopen Friday… 1 hour ago

wamu885

WAMU 88.5 Montgomery and Prince George's counties will extend their stay-at-home orders as the rest of Maryland moves to reop… https://t.co/jF4t0GoFQP 1 hour ago