Prince George's, Montgomery counties to stay closed when Maryland lifts stay-at-home

Two suburban Maryland counties will remain under stay-at-home orders when the rest of the state lifts the restriction Friday afternoon. Prince George's County will maintain a stay-at-home order through at least June 1, per a new announcement by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will also release an executive order maintaining that county's stay-at-home order and closure of nonessential businesses beyond Friday, though Elrich did not say Thursday when he…


