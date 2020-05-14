Global  

Birmingham City Schools names interim superintendent

bizjournals Thursday, 14 May 2020
The Birmingham Board of Education has appointed an interim superintendent for Birmingham City Schools.  The board unanimously approved Mark Sullivan for the interim role. Sullivan, a former educator and administrator in the system, takes the place of Lisa Herring, who accepted a position in Atlanta after being in the Birmingham role since 2017. “We are in the midst of unprecedented times. We have a global health crisis. We have a local economic crisis, and we have had a change in leadership,”…
Appeal denied for Birmingham charter school

An appeal to open the first LGBTQ-affirming charter school has been denied.  The Alabama Public Charter School Commission denied the appeal for the Magic City...
Birmingham to discuss incentives for Morehouse-Tuskegee Football Classic

Birmingham could take another step this week toward hosting the Morehouse-Tuskegee Football Classic. The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to...
