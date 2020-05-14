Birmingham City Schools names interim superintendent

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Birmingham Board of Education has appointed an interim superintendent for Birmingham City Schools. The board unanimously approved Mark Sullivan for the interim role. Sullivan, a former educator and administrator in the system, takes the place of Lisa Herring, who accepted a position in Atlanta after being in the Birmingham role since 2017. "We are in the midst of unprecedented times. We have a global health crisis. We have a local economic crisis, and we have had a change in leadership,"…


