Massachusetts casinos may be last in the country to reopen, companies say

bizjournals Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
This article first appeared on MassLive.com. Representatives for Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park told the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Thursday that they expect the state’s casinos to be among the last in the country to reopen following shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. And when they do reopen, the casinos are exploring measures to mitigate an expected drop in the number of visitors — including the potential to open fewer days each week. The commissioners,…
