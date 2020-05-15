Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surf’s up and so are new beach rules to prevent virus spread

SeattlePI.com Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — They arrived at the beach by car, skateboard and on bare feet. They carried Frisbees, cameras and surfboards. They wore running shorts, yoga pants and wetsuits.

Many wore masks.

That was the starkest difference this week apart from a moment in time in March that seems hard to conjure now — before beaches closed and face masks seemed like an extreme and maybe even ineffective protection from coronavirus.

No longer. Masks are now required at Los Angeles County beaches, which reopened Wednesday, to join counterparts in other states that have allowed a somewhat limited return to famed stretches of sand.

“You get some side eyes if you don’t wear a mask,” said Tom Ventura, who sported a light blue face covering with white polka dots while cooling down after his morning run Thursday in Santa Monica.

Along the California coast and in states known for silky sands, warm waters and ample sun, the surf is up along with a new set of rules posted in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beachgoers in LA County have to remain active — walking, running or swimming. No sunbathing. No picnics. No volleyball. Parking lots, piers and a popular 22-mile (35.4-kilometer) bike path that strings together Santa Monica, Venice, Manhattan, and Torrance beaches are also closed.

Similar rules are in place throughout the state, as well as in Florida and Hawaii, though masks are not required at many beaches. Tanning and even picnics are permitted in some places, though people are generally told to only spend time with family members and not gather in large groups.

While beaches in South Florida — Miami and Hollywood — remain closed, beaches Pinellas County on the Gulf of Mexico allow chairs and towels in the sand, but limit groups to no more than 10...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of people following rules and regulations of Phase One [Video]

Majority of people following rules and regulations of Phase One

Palm Beach County recovers with a new set of rules and recommendations while it navigates its way through Phase One. But are people complying?

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:09Published
Pinellas Beach Resorts make changes to keep guests safe from COVID-19 [Video]

Pinellas Beach Resorts make changes to keep guests safe from COVID-19

Reopening their doors and changing the rules. Beach hotels in Pinellas County are working to stop the spread of COVID-19 with Memorial Day Weekend and the summer months quickly approaching.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Surf’s up and so are new beach rules to prevent virus spread

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — They arrived at the beach by car, skateboard and on bare feet. They carried Frisbees, cameras and surfboards. They wore running...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WGNRadioNews

WGN Radio News Surf’s up and so are new beach rules to prevent virus spread https://t.co/CWIboJcQ49 2 minutes ago

RossPalomboWPLG

Ross Palombo Surf’s up and so are new beach rules to prevent virus spread https://t.co/TZaVgfHmJN 10 minutes ago

chrispearce77

chris pearce Can’t wait to get back to the beach.. watching old surf trips. #surf #surfing #surfer #Lanzarote #vhs #oldmovies… https://t.co/WcofNLvmla 15 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times: Surf's up and so are new beach rules to prevent virus spread. More #Seattle #news - https://t.co/ph2mVcgVf1 19 minutes ago

waikiki

waikiki "Surf’s Up and So Are New Beach Rules to Prevent Virus Spread" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/hfWuX4w3NR 23 minutes ago

vergleichy

Stefan Sbrzesny New post (Surf’s up and so are new beach rules to prevent virus spread) has been published on Coronavirus News - https://t.co/4yrOlrB5tv 31 minutes ago

SarahJaneMarler

Sarah-Jane Marler Sunset surf at Scarborough Beach. 📷 Instagram / @waderanson. https://t.co/thd1SKJ9rF 41 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Surf's up and so are new beach rules to prevent virus spread 49 minutes ago