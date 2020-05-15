Global  

Jeff Bezos to be first trillionaire by 2026?

IndiaTimes Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, already the world’s richest with a net worth of $143 billion, could become the first trillionaire on the planet in just 6 years. Social media was abuzz with the trillionaire talk following research by Comparisun, an advice platform for small businesses, that showed that Bezos, now aged 56, would become a trillionaire (with $1,000 billion) by 2026 when he is 62 years old.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Jeff Bezos On Track To Become Trillionaire

Jeff Bezos On Track To Become Trillionaire 00:41

 Reuters Jeff Bezos could become the world's first trillionaire by 2026 if his wealth continues growing at the 34% rate it has in recent years, according to an analysis from Comparisun. That's before accounting for the coronavirus pandemic, which has sent the value of his Amazon shares soaring, and...

