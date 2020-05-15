Jeff Bezos to be first trillionaire by 2026?

Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, already the world's richest with a net worth of $143 billion, could become the first trillionaire on the planet in just 6 years. Social media was abuzz with the trillionaire talk following research by Comparisun, an advice platform for small businesses, that showed that Bezos, now aged 56, would become a trillionaire (with $1,000 billion) by 2026 when he is 62 years old.


