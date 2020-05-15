Australian Mines identifies 14 new nickel and cobalt targets within Sconi Project

Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Australian Mines Ltd (ASX:AUZ) has identified 14 new nickel and cobalt exploration target areas within and adjacent to the flagship Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in north Queensland.



An independent review by SRK Consulting re-evaluated existing AUZ drill data alongside digital mapping data sourced from the Geological Survey of Queensland's 2018 ‘Detailed Solid Geography-Queensland' map and the latest State of Queensland's Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy (DNRME) regional airborne magnetics imagery.



The analysis defined additional nickel, cobalt, and scandium mineralisation targets both within the company's existing tenements and within proximity to Sconi's current tenement package.*"Untapped nickel and cobalt potential"*



Managing director Benjamin Bell said: "While our primary focus remains securing binding offtake and financing agreements for our world-class Sconi Project, there is still a lot that we can do to add even more value to this project.



"The new nickel and cobalt targets uncovered through the study we commissioned from international mining experts SRK Consulting, is a very positive development and indicates just how much untapped nickel and cobalt potential may still exist in and around Australian Mines' current Sconi tenement package.



"These new targets reinforce the exploration upside of the Sconi Project, have the potential to deliver significant value to shareholders and to significantly extend the lifespan of the Sconi Project beyond the current estimate of 30 years."



