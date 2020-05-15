World Bank approves USD 1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

The World Bank on May 15 announced USD 1 billion social protection package for India linked to central government programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Junaid Kamal Ahmad, the Country Director for the World Bank in India said, " What COVID-19 has actually got government to create linkages between...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates via video conferencing on May 14. The dignitaries discussed global response to COVID-19. They also..