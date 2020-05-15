Global  

World Bank approves USD 1 billion to support India's fight against COVID-19

Zee News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
This takes the total commitment from the World Bank towards emergency COVID-19 response in India to USD 2 billion.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: World Bank announces USD 1 billion social protection package for India

World Bank announces USD 1 billion social protection package for India 01:42

 The World Bank on May 15 announced USD 1 billion social protection package for India linked to central government programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Junaid Kamal Ahmad, the Country Director for the World Bank in India said, " What COVID-19 has actually got government to create linkages between...

The World Bank has announced USD 1 billion social protection package for India linked to Govt of India programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic

World Bank approves $1 billion to support India’s fight against COVID-19

This takes the total commitment from the World Bank towards emergency COVID-19 response in India to $2 billion
Fin24.com | Eskom seeks to break terms of $3.75 billion World Bank loan to avoid spending on emission cuts

Eskom is seeking to have the terms of a $3.75 billion World Bank loan changed to avoid spending money to cut emissions from one of its largest power plants.
News24

