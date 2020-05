Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

It's official now. IndiGo founder-promoter Rahul Bhatia -- India's biggest and only cash-rich airline baron -- is planning to acquire bankrupt Virgin Australia. Bhatia's conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises on Friday confirmed it has signed an agreement to participate in the sale process (of Virgin Australia) and is bound by the confidentiality requirements of that agreement.