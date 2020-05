Anju Subba RT @NPR: The FDA is cautioning the public about the reliability of a widely used coronavirus rapid test, which has been promoted by the Tru… 8 seconds ago

#GayWaiterPaul2020 press officer RT @ABC7NY: Coronavirus test: FDA probes accuracy issue with Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test https://t.co/1p3oOkgKNa https://t.co/bz6oNTiVBn 17 seconds ago

Cindy Scott ⚓🎸🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#VetsResistSq RT @LeChatNoire4: How many of these tests is Ron DeSantis using? And Why? Does ⁦@SunSentinel⁩ have Trump ads in their stories? WTF? Why? F… 35 seconds ago

Eyewitness News Coronavirus test: FDA probes accuracy issue with Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test https://t.co/1p3oOkgKNa https://t.co/bz6oNTiVBn 46 seconds ago

Jody Alford RT @Hope012015: FDA Warns Rapid Coronavirus Test Touted By White House May Give False Negatives. https://t.co/scJoj360ys via @HuffPostPol 2 minutes ago

Clare Zorah RT @DrEricDing: Whoa- you know that 5 min rapid test that Trump touts and uses in the WH daily? Turns out the Abbott test machine could be… 2 minutes ago

Katherine Ross RT @TheStreet: The FDA cautions the accuracy of Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test. $ABT @byKatherineRoss has your daily #COVID19 update. Read mo… 2 minutes ago