The Latest: Slovenia proclaims end to virus epidemic at home Friday, 15 May 2020





TOP OF THE HOUR:



— Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen.



— Slovenia first European country to proclaim end to coronavirus epidemic.



— World Bank approves $1 billion in aid for India.



— First virus case reported in crowded camps for Rohingya refugees.



___



LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia has become the first European country to proclaim an end to the coronavirus epidemic at home.



The European Union state’s government said Friday the COVID-19 spread is under control and there is no longer a need for extraordinary health measures.



The government says EU residents are free to cross into Slovenia from Austria, Italy and Hungary at predetermined checkpoints, while most non-EU nationals will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine in what is a major step for the small Alpine country as it accelerates the easing of restrictions.



The first coronavirus case in Slovenia was recorded on March 4, a returnee from neighboring Italy. The nationwide epidemic was proclaimed on March 12.



By May 13, there were 1,467 confirmed cases and 103 deaths in Slovenia.



___



NEW DELHI — The World Bank has approved $1 billion in emergency response to support India’s efforts at providing social assistance to poor and vulnerable households severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



A bank statement says the move will increase its total commitment to India to $2 billion. A $1 billion package was announced last month for India’s health sector.



