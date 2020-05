Movers & Shakers: Weber Shandwick, Ogilvy, Freuds, Grayling, Newgate, Pretty Green and more Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

PRWeek's weekly roundup of industry hires, departures and promotions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this