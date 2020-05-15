Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CVS Health To Open More Than 50 COVID-19 Test Sites Today

RTTNews Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
CVS Health Corp. is set to open more that 50 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites today at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across five states - Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. These sites will use self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's COVID-19 testing strategy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: Health Headlines - 5-11-20

Health Headlines - 5-11-20 02:20

 In today's health headlines we talk about how one city is looking at waste water to understand the spread of COVID-19. Also, the New York City death toll from COVID-19 may be greater than initially thought.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ingham County Health Department issues warning on COVID-19 antibody tests [Video]

Ingham County Health Department issues warning on COVID-19 antibody tests

Antibody testing is becoming more popular across Michigan as people want to see if they've had COVID-19 without even realizing it. However, the Ingham County Health Department said those tests might..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:27Published
9 new COVID-19 testing sites open in Mass. [Video]

9 new COVID-19 testing sites open in Mass.

Nine new COVID-19 testing sites are opening in Massachusetts.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

CVS Health to launch COVID-19 drive-thru test sites in five U.S. states

CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it would roll out more than 50 COVID-19 testing sites at select pharmacy drive-thru locations in five U.S. states, and expects...
Reuters

CVS announces 10 Arizona drive-thru sites for free COVID-19 testing

CVS is ramping up free COVID-19 testing in Arizona with 10 new drive-thru self-swab test sites opening Friday.  
azcentral.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

L2DesignLLC

Lora Teagarden RT @yitgordon: “The decision to crack down on parks rather than make more space available is a microcosm of America’s default to punitive r… 2 minutes ago

Korolit

Korolit All Nike-owned stores are now open in China, while more than 95% are open in South Korea. https://t.co/pmuHehDC2p 5 minutes ago

RTTNews

RTTNews Top Stories CVS Health To Open More Than 50 COVID-19 Test Sites Today https://t.co/syBDnzi2Hw #news #breaking #rttnews https://t.co/4fowKjtTjl 5 minutes ago

yitgordon

Wyatt Gordon “The decision to crack down on parks rather than make more space available is a microcosm of America’s default to p… https://t.co/cm0bULSMBd 8 minutes ago

bigtiddiemonb

Call me J (2.0) nsfw @tinyange1 take your time, babes. your mental and physical health is way more important than content. i love you, my dms are always open 💕💕 30 minutes ago

MentallyAwareNG

MentallyAwareNigeria RT @unicefchief: Isolation, disrupted education and uncertainty about the future are impacting the wellbeing of children and young people.… 30 minutes ago

rocket_116

Bonnie K. Curran 🚀 RT @ScottRRocco: We need protocols, procedures and process from fed and state now so we can prepare for September. The process to open wil… 47 minutes ago

stacey_hauff

Stacey N. Hauff It can both be true that: Closing schools slowed the spread of illness & increased educational disparities In-pe… https://t.co/RFE9v582C9 54 minutes ago