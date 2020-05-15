CVS Health To Open More Than 50 COVID-19 Test Sites Today
Friday, 15 May 2020 () CVS Health Corp. is set to open more that 50 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites today at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across five states - Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. These sites will use self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's COVID-19 testing strategy.
In today's health headlines we talk about how one city is looking at waste water to understand the spread of COVID-19. Also, the New York City death toll from COVID-19 may be greater than initially thought.