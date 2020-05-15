Warren Buffett calls the prospect of negative interest rates the 'most interesting question I've seen in economics.' We had 5 financial experts weigh in on how they could impact the investing world as we know it.
· The prospect of negative interest rates has gained steam in the US, and it's caught the eye of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who calls them the "most interesting question I've seen in economics."
· His comments — made at the recent Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting — come as President Donald Trump continues...