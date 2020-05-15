Global  

Scheme for 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises in line with PM Modi's ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach’ vision

Zee News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (May 15) announced that a scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprises aiming to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach’. 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises: FM Sitharaman

Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises: FM Sitharaman 01:45

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 15 announced Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE). "The scheme promotes PM's vision of 'Vocal for Local with global outreach'," she further added. Finance Minister unveiled the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore...

