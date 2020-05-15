Global  

SEC Orders Credit Rating Agency to Pay $3.5 Million for Conflicts of Interest Violations

SEC Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged New York-based credit rating agency Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC for violating a conflict of interest rule designed to separate credit ratings and analysis from sales and marketing efforts.…
