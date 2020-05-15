How an error in US jobless claims inflated one state's numbers by nearly 270,000 — an accidental tenfold increase

Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Thursday's weekly US jobless claims report stated that Connecticut had 298,680 claims for the week ending May 9, a whopping 726% increase in just seven days.

· A few hours later, the Connecticut Department of Labor tweeted that the number was an error and the state really had 29,846 intial jobless claims that week.

