Meet the Portland lawyer who matched Bill Murray and Guy Fieri in a nacho showdown

bizjournals Friday, 15 May 2020
Riley Lagesen helped Guy Fieri raise $20 million for restaurant workers, and now he has recruited Bill Murray for the effort.
Credit: Wochit Tech
News video: Bill Murray And Guy Fieri Are Headed To Flavortown

Bill Murray And Guy Fieri Are Headed To Flavortown 00:32

 Guy Fieri is headed to Flavortown and he is taking Bill Murray with him. In the Nacho Average Showdown, Fieri and Murray will battle one another to raise money for charity. The two beloved celebs will be raising money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF). The organization has been helping...

Guy Fieri and Bill Murray to raise money in nacho-making competition [Video]

Guy Fieri and Bill Murray to raise money in nacho-making competition

The "King of Flavortown" and the 'Ghostbusters' star will face off in 'The Nacho Average Showdown'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21
Guy Fieri and Bill Murray to Raise Money in Nacho-Making Competition [Video]

Guy Fieri and Bill Murray to Raise Money in Nacho-Making Competition

Guy Fieri and Bill Murray to Raise Money in Nacho-Making Competition The "King of Flavortown" and the 'Ghostbusters' star will face off in 'The Nacho Average Showdown.' The live event is being hosted..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21

Recent related news from verified sources

Good News: Bill Murray and Guy Fieri Will Face Off in a Nacho Making Contest For Charity

Good News: Bill Murray and Guy Fieri Will Face Off in a Nacho Making Contest For CharityBill Murray and Guy Fieri will go head-to-head on Friday in a nacho-making contest to help raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund amid the...
Mediaite

Guy Fieri and Bill Murray are having a nacho cook-off for charity

Get ready for the nacho showdown of the century. On May 15, Guy Fieri and Bill Murray will face-off in a nacho showdown judged by Shaq and, sure, that sounds...
Mashable


