Meet the Portland lawyer who matched Bill Murray and Guy Fieri in a nacho showdown

Credit: Wochit Tech - Published 2 days ago Bill Murray And Guy Fieri Are Headed To Flavortown 00:32 Guy Fieri is headed to Flavortown and he is taking Bill Murray with him. In the Nacho Average Showdown, Fieri and Murray will battle one another to raise money for charity. The two beloved celebs will be raising money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF). The organization has been helping...