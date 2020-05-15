Meet the Portland lawyer who matched Bill Murray and Guy Fieri in a nacho showdown

Guy Fieri is headed to Flavortown and he is taking Bill Murray with him. In the Nacho Average Showdown, Fieri and Murray will battle one another to raise money for charity. The two beloved celebs will be raising money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF). The organization has been helping...
Guy Fieri and Bill Murray to Raise Money in Nacho-Making Competition The "King of Flavortown" and the 'Ghostbusters' star
will face off in 'The Nacho Average Showdown.' The live event is being hosted..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21Published