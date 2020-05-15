Global  

New York Extends Stay-at-home Order Until June 13

RTTNews Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the stay-at-home order until June 13 for regions that have not yet met certain conditions. In his executive order Thursday, Cuomo said that five regions that have met public health and safety criteria will open from Friday. Also, restrictions imposed on non-essential businesses such as Construction, Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting, Retail, M
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR
News video: Baltimore City will remain under stay-at-home order

Baltimore City will remain under stay-at-home order 01:43

 Baltimore City will remain under a stay at home order despite Gov. Hogan announcing that he would lift Maryland’s stay at home order.

