Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook acquires popular GIF database GIPHY for reported $400 million (FB)

Business Insider Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Facebook acquires popular GIF database GIPHY for reported $400 million (FB)· Facebook is acquiring GIPHY, the popular GIF database, both companies confirmed Friday.
· GIPHY will become part of the Instagram team, and the database will continue to be operational and usable, Facebook said in its blog post.
· According to Axios, Facebook paid $400 million for the acquisition.
· Visit Business...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Facebook Acquires GIPHY For Reported $400 Million

Facebook Acquires GIPHY For Reported $400 Million 00:30

 According to Business Insider, Facebook acquired GIPHY for $400 million dollars. GIPHY is a popular database that allows users to search for and create GIFs. In a blog post on Friday, Facebook explained that 50% of GIPHY's traffic comes from Facebook's family of apps. Half of that traffic is from...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Acquires Giphy For $400 Million [Video]

Facebook Acquires Giphy For $400 Million

Facebook Acquires Giphy For $400 Million

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook buys GIPHY, the popular GIF-hosting platform

Facebook buys GIPHY, the popular GIF-hosting platformFacebook has just bought the popular GIF hosting platform GIPHY. In a blog post, GIPHY said it will be integrated into the Instagram team. While both companies...
The Next Web

Facebook is buying Giphy and integrating it with Instagram

Facebook is buying Giphy and integrating it with InstagramFacebook is buying the popular GIF-making and sharing website Giphy for a reported price of $400 million, with plans to integrate the massive GIF library into...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this