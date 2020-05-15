Facebook acquires popular GIF database GIPHY for reported $400 million (FB)
Friday, 15 May 2020 () · Facebook is acquiring GIPHY, the popular GIF database, both companies confirmed Friday.
· GIPHY will become part of the Instagram team, and the database will continue to be operational and usable, Facebook said in its blog post.
· According to Axios, Facebook paid $400 million for the acquisition.
