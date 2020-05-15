Facebook acquires popular GIF database GIPHY for reported $400 million (FB)

Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· Facebook is acquiring GIPHY, the popular GIF database, both companies confirmed Friday.

· GIPHY will become part of the Instagram team, and the database will continue to be operational and usable, Facebook said in its blog post.

· According to Axios, Facebook paid $400 million for the acquisition.

· Visit Business... · Facebook is acquiring GIPHY, the popular GIF database, both companies confirmed Friday.· GIPHY will become part of the Instagram team, and the database will continue to be operational and usable, Facebook said in its blog post.· According to Axios, Facebook paid $400 million for the acquisition.· Visit Business 👓 View full article

