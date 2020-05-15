India issues passenger guidelines as domestic flights may resume soon

Credit: ANI - Published 1 week ago COVID-19: 2 flights of Kuwait Airways arrive in Indore 01:56 Two flights of Kuwait Airways landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on May 13. The flights carried 117 passengers each from Kuwait. While speaking to ANI, the Airport Director of Indore, Aryama Sanyal said, "Two flights of Kuwait airways have come today. Each flight...