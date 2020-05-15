Global  

India issues passenger guidelines as domestic flights may resume soon

Reuters India Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Friday issued passenger guidelines for a possible resumption of domestic flights that included compulsory registering of passengers on a contact tracing mobile application.
