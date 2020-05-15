India issues passenger guidelines as domestic flights may resume soon
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Friday issued passenger guidelines for a possible resumption of domestic flights that included compulsory registering of passengers on a contact tracing mobile application.
Two flights of Kuwait Airways landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on May 13. The flights carried 117 passengers each from Kuwait. While speaking to ANI, the Airport Director of Indore, Aryama Sanyal said, "Two flights of Kuwait airways have come today. Each flight...
Briefing on the aviation industry in lockdown 4.0, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that only a small percentage of domestic flights will operate from May 25. "Domestic flights..
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for airports as part of preparations for the recommencement of domestic...