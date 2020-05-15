Global  

Colombia regulator to investigate delivery apps for Mother's Day delays

Reuters India Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Colombia's commerce regulator said on Friday it will investigate mobile applications Rappi, Uber Eats, iFood and Domicilios.com for failure to fulfill delivery times, delays in returning money and other alleged problems on Mother's Day.
