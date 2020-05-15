Colombia regulator to investigate delivery apps for Mother's Day delays
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Colombia's commerce regulator said on Friday it will investigate mobile applications Rappi, Uber Eats, iFood and Domicilios.com for failure to fulfill delivery times, delays in returning money and other alleged problems on Mother's Day.
