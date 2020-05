Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. prepares crackdown on Huawei's global chip supply



The global supply of chips to China's Huawei Technologies could be hit by new measures agreed by senior officials in the Trump administration. Joe Davies Reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03 Published on March 27, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Futures fall on U.S. plan to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers U.S. stock index futures turned lower on Friday as the Trump administration moved to block shipments of semiconductors to China's Huawei Technologies from global...

Reuters 7 hours ago



U.S. moves to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers The Trump administration on Friday moved to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei Technologies from global chipmakers, in an action ramping up tensions...

Reuters 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this