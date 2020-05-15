Amazon seeks D.C. permit to sell alcohol at 'full-service grocery store'
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has filed an application for a D.C. alcoholic beverage license at its grocery store coming to 14th Street NW. The applicant, Amazon Retail LLC, is requesting a tasting permit and a Class B retailer’s license for a "full-service grocery store," according to the public hearing notice issued by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration. The placard was posted Friday. The ABRA hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3. We've reached out to Amazon for more information and…