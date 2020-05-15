Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon seeks D.C. permit to sell alcohol at 'full-service grocery store'

bizjournals Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has filed an application for a D.C. alcoholic beverage license at its grocery store coming to 14th Street NW. The applicant, Amazon Retail LLC, is requesting a tasting permit and a Class B retailer’s license for a "full-service grocery store," according to the public hearing notice issued by the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration. The placard was posted Friday. The ABRA hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3. We've reached out to Amazon for more information and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Grocery store prices spike most in 46 years

Grocery store prices spike most in 46 years 01:40

 Prices at the grocery stores are on the rise. They're increasing at the highest rate since the 1970s. Ines De La Cuetara reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Grocery store workers petition political leaders for safer working conditions during pandemic [Video]

Grocery store workers petition political leaders for safer working conditions during pandemic

UFCW Local 99 represents, among others, grocery store workers in calling for safer stores during pandemic

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:01Published
Shoppers screened for temperature at Kearny Mesa grocery store [Video]

Shoppers screened for temperature at Kearny Mesa grocery store

Another check of our new normal is playing out in for the form of temperature checks outside an Asian grocery in Kearny Mesa.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

98-year-old WWII veteran still works as "bag boy" at grocery store

"Bennie the Bagger" is a 98-year-old WWII veteran who can't stop working. Ten years ago, he got a job as a "bag boy" at a local grocery store, and to thank him...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this