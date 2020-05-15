Applied Materials, V.F. Corp. fall; New Relic, Denny's rise Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )





Applied Materials Inc., down $2.39 to $52.04.



The maker of chipmaking equipment reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial results.



New Relic Inc., up $5.61 to $63.89.



The cloud-based software analytics company handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.



Denny's Corp., up 40 cents to $9.17.



The Spartanburg, South Carolina restaurant chain reported surprisingly good first-quarter profits and revenue.



Dillard's Inc., up $2.77 to $25.85.



The department store chain reported encouraging sales trends as it reopened stores.



Hologic Inc., up 52 cents to $51.93.



The diagnostic company's test for the new



V.F. Corp., down $3.48 to $51.96.



The owner of the Vans, North Face and Timberland brands reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.



DraftKings Inc., up $3.92 to $29.23.



The online gambling company doesn't expect to suffer a financial impact from the virus pandemic.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., down $2.30 to $49.80.



