Mana Up offers e-commerce workshops to Hawaii small businesses selling online

bizjournals Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Mana Up, a product accelerator that helps Hawaii product makers scale up for global business, has teamed with King’s Hawaiian on a three-part virtual workshop later this month on digital marketing for local small businesses that are already selling products online during the Covid-19 pandemic. While it’s unknown when visitors will return to Hawaii, companies can send Hawaii-made products to them using e-commerce, said Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up. “The economic fallout from the Covid-19…
