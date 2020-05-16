Facebook buys Giphy, popular tool for creating animated GIFs
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Facebook has bought Giphy, a popular tool for creating the animated images known as GIFs that pepper conversations around the internet.The companies did not disclose financial terms. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter,...
According to Business Insider, Facebook acquired GIPHY for $400 million dollars. GIPHY is a popular database that allows users to search for and create GIFs. In a blog post on Friday, Facebook explained that 50% of GIPHY's traffic comes from Facebook's family of apps. Half of that traffic is from...