Facebook buys Giphy, popular tool for creating animated GIFs

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Facebook buys Giphy, popular tool for creating animated GIFsFacebook has bought Giphy, a popular tool for creating the animated images known as GIFs that pepper conversations around the internet.The companies did not disclose financial terms. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter,...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Facebook Acquires GIPHY For Reported $400 Million

Facebook Acquires GIPHY For Reported $400 Million 00:30

 According to Business Insider, Facebook acquired GIPHY for $400 million dollars. GIPHY is a popular database that allows users to search for and create GIFs. In a blog post on Friday, Facebook explained that 50% of GIPHY's traffic comes from Facebook's family of apps. Half of that traffic is from...

Facebook buys Giphy, popular tool for creating animated GIFs

Facebook has bought Giphy, a popular tool for creating the animated images known as GIFs that pepper conversations around the internet. The companies did not...
Giphy nervously assures internet it's not removing Mark Zuckerberg GIFs

As news broke Friday morning that Facebook had purchased Giphy, the internet spiraled into panic mode about its most valued resource: Mark Zuckerberg...
