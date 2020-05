Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

**



· *The Mormon Church's $100 billion investment fund cut its positions in Exxon Mobil, Wells Fargo, and Marriott in the first quarter.*

· *The church's investment arm, Ensign Peak Advisors, reported a 21% fall in the value of its stock portfolio to just under $30 billion in a SEC filing this week.*

· *Ensign slashed its... **· *The Mormon Church's $100 billion investment fund cut its positions in Exxon Mobil, Wells Fargo, and Marriott in the first quarter.*· *The church's investment arm, Ensign Peak Advisors, reported a 21% fall in the value of its stock portfolio to just under $30 billion in a SEC filing this week.*· *Ensign slashed its 👓 View full article